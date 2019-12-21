Prince George makes Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth

Video of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge has been released.

Photos of the royals were distributed by Buckingham palace earlier in the week of the Queen and the three future kings as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative.

Report by Browna.

