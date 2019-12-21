Global  

Prince George makes Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:01s
Prince George makes Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth

Prince George makes Christmas pudding with Queen Elizabeth

Video of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge has been released.

Photos of the royals were distributed by Buckingham palace earlier in the week of the Queen and the three future kings as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative.

Report by Browna.

New photos: Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, make Christmas puddings

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George make puddings for the Royal...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by WorldNews FOXNews.com


Prince George makes Christmas pudding with the royal family

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): The youngest heir to the British throne, Prince George, appeared...
Sify - Published


Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen [Video]Watch Prince George bake Christmas dessert with the queen

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46

Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen [Video]Prince George bakes Christmas puddings with the Queen

Four generations of the royal family have joined together to bake festive treats in a video released by Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas.The Queen, the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08

