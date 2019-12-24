Global  

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea&apos;s warning of a &quot;Christmas gift,&quot; saying the United States would &quot;deal with it very successfully,&quot; amid concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test.
