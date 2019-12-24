Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations

Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations

Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations, Iraq protesters create Christmas tree out of flags and elephants in Santa Claus outfits make a season greetings’ performance in Thailand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christmas festivities begin in West Bank town of Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Thousands of Christian pilgrims descended on the West Bank town of...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.