Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:50s - Published Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations, Iraq protesters create Christmas tree out of flags and elephants in Santa Claus outfits make a season greetings’ performance in Thailand.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Christmas festivities begin in West Bank town of Bethlehem BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Thousands of Christian pilgrims descended on the West Bank town of...

Seattle Times - Published 8 hours ago







You Might Like