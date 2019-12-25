Global  

Turkey decries Saudi Khashoggi sentencing a 'sham trial'

Turkey said on Tuesday it would keep pushing for accountability “regardless of how high it goes” over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi following the sentencing to death of five Saudis as a punishment in what one U.N.

Investigator called a &quot;mockery&quot; of justice.

Gavino Garay has more.
