JOJO RABBIT Movie Clip - This Table is Switzerland

JOJO RABBIT Movie Clip - This Table is Switzerland

JOJO RABBIT Movie Clip - This Table is Switzerland

JOJO RABBIT Movie Clip - This Table is Switzerland Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humour and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo), whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic.

Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

JOJO RABBIT arrives in UK cinemas January 1 Directed by: Taika Waititi Screenplay by: Taika Waititi, based upon the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens Produced by: Carthew Neal, p.g.a., Taika Waititi, p.g.a., Chelsea Winstanley Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, with Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson
