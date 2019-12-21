Global  

Amid protests, Christmas is celebrated in India

The growing protests in India against the highly controversial citizenship bill took a festive hiatus on Wednesday (December 25) as students and protestors in New Delhi gathered to celebrate Christmas.

Lots of Santas dressed in the typical attire with a white beard and red caps were seen around.

The silver bells which have jingled in nursery rhymes too are seen at the venue.

The students were joined in the Christmas celebrations by social activists, religious leaders, priests, and the local community members.

Students decorated the road outside the university with Christmas finery and carried on their protest, voicing dissent against the new law.

A student dressed up as Santa Claus was carrying a poster which read, ''Merry Christmas everyone apart from Delhi Police'', expressing the students'' anger towards the force for its alleged brutality on them on December 15 when the police personnel had entered the campus and lathi-charged" them after violent protests outside.
