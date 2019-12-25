President Trump And First Lady Deliver Christmas Message

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump delivered their Christmas message from the White House.



Recent related videos from verified sources Donald and Melania Trump share Christmas wishes on Twitter U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday (December 25) posted a Christmas greeting video on Twitter. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published 4 hours ago Trump Got Melania 'Beautiful Card' For Christmas President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he got First Lady Melania Trump a "beautiful card" for Christmas. But he admitted that he's "still working on a Christmas present" for the first lady. The.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 16 hours ago