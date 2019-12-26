Global  

'Ring of Fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East, Asia

A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe.

Zachary Goelman reports.
Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the...
A rare annular eclipse drew crowds astronomers, tourists, and devotees to witness the solar phenomenon across a broad swath of the globe. Zachary Goelman reports.

Last solar eclipse of the decade [Video]Last solar eclipse of the decade

RING OF FIRE: People in parts of Asia, Australia, and Africa got to see the last solar eclipse of the decade on December 26. An ‘annular’ solar eclipse happens when a new moon, or smaller moon,..

