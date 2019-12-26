Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports.

His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday.

Behn was married to Norway's Princess Martha Louise from 2002 until 2017.

2017 is the same year he accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a concert 10 years prior.

King Harald and Queen Sonja made statements to the Independent on Wednesday.

The pair stated that Behn was an "important member of our family for many years.