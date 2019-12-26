Global  

Norway's Ari Behn Dies By Suicide On Christmas Day

Norwegian author Ari Behn died by suicide on Christmas, Business Insider sadly reports.

His family's spokesman, Geir Håkonsund, announced the news on Wednesday.

Behn was married to Norway's Princess Martha Louise from 2002 until 2017.

2017 is the same year he accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a concert 10 years prior.

King Harald and Queen Sonja made statements to the Independent on Wednesday.

The pair stated that Behn was an "important member of our family for many years.
Ex-royal and Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn has died by suicide

Ex-royal and Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn has died by suicidePrincess Martha Louise of Norway's ex-husband has taken his own life.Ari Behn's death has left the...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comJust JaredFOXNews.com



Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 [Video]Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47. Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day. Geir Håkonsund, Benh's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

