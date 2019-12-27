Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Poll: Yankees or Mets

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Christmas Poll: Yankees or MetsDid Yankees or Mets receive better gift?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Christmas Poll: Yankees or Mets

Present on tuesday when elite reliever, dellin baes off season, this month especially.

During our six o'clock show we decided to ask our viewers: who they think recieved the better gift.

The yankees or the mets?

-- the mets received an early christmas present on tuesday when eliterelieverdelli signed toa one-year deal to move across town from the bronx to queens.

Although the right-hand slinger is coming off of a torn achilles repair, he holds a career 2.36 era.

The mets only missed last year's post-season by a few games.

Will a stronger bullpen put them over the hump?

-- or the bronx bombers, who's gift came earlier this month when gerrit cole signed a record- setting nine-year $324- million dollar contract.

The right-hander who's had dreams of playing for the yankees since he was a kid, tallied 326 strikeouts last season with a 2.5er-- we've got a poll going on, on our twitter page, @wktvsports and so far 93%percent of you say the yankees -for good reason.

If you remember the yankees actually selected cole in the first round of the 2008 draft but he decideto attend ucla instead and then went number one




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.