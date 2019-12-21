Global  

Pres. Trump Slams California Leaders Over SF Homelessness Crisis

Over the Christmas holiday, President Trump put the blame on House speaker Nancy Pelosi and California governor Newsom for not cleaning up San Francisco's homeless problem.

Betty Yu reports.

(12-26-19)
Trump sends holiday tweet attacking California governor over homelessness crisis

President Donald Trump spent part of the Christmas holiday attacking California Democrats over the...
Seattle Times - Published


