Pres. Trump Slams California Leaders Over SF Homelessness Crisis 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:53s - Published Pres. Trump Slams California Leaders Over SF Homelessness Crisis Over the Christmas holiday, President Trump put the blame on House speaker Nancy Pelosi and California governor Newsom for not cleaning up San Francisco's homeless problem. Betty Yu reports. (12-26-19)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump sends holiday tweet attacking California governor over homelessness crisis President Donald Trump spent part of the Christmas holiday attacking California Democrats over the...

Seattle Times - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this SheryllovesPooh RT @KPIXtv: Over the Christmas holiday, President Trump put the blame on House speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Governor Newsom for not… 22 minutes ago KPIX 5 Over the Christmas holiday, President Trump put the blame on House speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Governor New… https://t.co/rINZzGxOwO 42 minutes ago Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Pres. Trump Slams California Leaders Over SF Homelessness Crisis https://t.co/jGEHUQcmZS… https://t.co/rDM5mNeoSt 59 minutes ago