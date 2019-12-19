Global  

Lawmakers Are Strategizing Ahead Of Senate Impeachment Trial

Lawmakers Are Strategizing Ahead Of Senate Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintains that she needs to see the rules for the trial before she released the two articles of impeachment.
President Trump resumes lashing out against impeachment on Twitter

President Trump has resumed lashing out against impeachment on Twitter. He targeted House Speaker...
CBS News - Published

Lawmakers Clash Over Next Steps On Trump Impeachment

House and Senate leaders traded heated accusations the day after the vote to impeach President Trump,...
CBS 2 - Published


Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment [Video]Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

