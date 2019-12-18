Darts: Fallon Sherrock historic World Championship run comes to an end

Fallon Sherrock's fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round as she fell to a 4-2 defeat to 22nd seed Chris Dobey at a raucous Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old became the first woman to win a match in the tournament when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by stunning world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.