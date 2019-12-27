DJ Don Imus Dead At 79

Global  

According to Politico.com, DJ Don Imus has died.

Imus died in the early morning at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas.

This is after being hospitalized since Christmas Eve, according to a statement issued by his family.

Disc jockey Don Imus career was made and then undone by his acid tongue.

His decades-long rise to radio stardom had an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur.
Don Imus Dead at 79

Don Imus -- the legendary yet controversial radio personality -- has died ... according to a family...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


DJ Imus, made and betrayed by his mouth, dead at 79

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his...
Seattle Times - Published


