Cougars get ready for the triple option of Air Force

Every time.

The washington state cougars are playing in a bowl game for the fifth consecutive year, that's a program record, and the wait is almost over... our alyssa charlston joins us live from phoenix as the cougs are just a day away from the cheez it bowl.

We are a day away from washington state taking on air force in the cheez it bowl here in phoenix and with that comes an incredible contrast in offensive styles..the triple option run game of the falcons against the air raid of the cougars, should be one of the more interesting parts of this game.

Troy calhoun "it's one of the awesome things about college football the contrasting and 3 diversity of styles makes it a sport that really might be unlike any other."anthony gordon "they're a really powerful offense, watching them on film when i'm at the house with hank checking out his ipad while he's watching a little film, they're interesting, they move real quick so i'm excited to see how they look on offense and i'm excited to see our defense step up to the challenge."

Just a couple days away now, air force is riding a seven game winning streak and the falcons are three point favorites in this one..you can listen live friday night on 920 kxly, our coverage begins at 5.

3