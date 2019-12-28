Global  

Ivanka Trump not sure if she'd serve 2020 White House

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump detailed President Donald Trump's administration at a tense time for the president in an interview with CBS "Face the Nation." Trump said the president and his base were feeling "energized" in the wake of the impeachment vote, while the president lashed out at Democratic lawmakers and critics.

The adviser also said she hasn't yet decided on continuing to serve in her father's administration if he wins the 2020 presidential election.
