Watson: Labour 'brutality and hostility' behind decision to quit

Watson: Labour 'brutality and hostility' behind decision to quit

Watson: Labour 'brutality and hostility' behind decision to quit

Former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has said he quit frontline politics because of the "brutality and hostility" within his party.
Tom Watson stood down over Labour Party 'brutality'

The former deputy party leader says constant criticism and hostility informed his decision to quit.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


Tom Watson says Labour's 'brutality and hostility' behind decision to quit party

'I just thought, now's the time to take a leap, do something different. You've had a good innings....
Independent - Published


