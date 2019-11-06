Global  

Wins for Marco Dallago and Anais Morand in Ice Cross season opener

Marco Dallago and Anais Morand win the opening round of the Ice Cross world championship held in Judenburg.
SHOWS: JUDENBURG, AUSTRIA (DECEMBER 28, 2019) (RED BULL CONTENT POOL - NO RESALES.

NO NEW USES AFTER SIX MONTHS, SO NO USE AFTER JUNE 28, 2020.

NO USE ON YOUTUBE) 1.

MEN'S FINAL WON BY MARCO DALLAGO (WHITE TOP, BLUE SLEEVES) FROM HIS BROTHER LUCA DALLAGO (YELLOW TOP), MICHAEL URBAN (DARK BLUE TOP WITH GREEN BANDS) AND GERMAN TITOV (ALL DARK BLUE) 2.

PRESENTATION OF MEDAL TO MARCO DALLAGO (2 SHOTS) 3.

SPRAYING CHAMPAGNE 4.

WOMEN'S FINAL WON BY ANAIS MORAND (WHITE, RED HELMET) FROM AMANDA TRUNZO (DARK BLUE), VERONIKA WINDISCH (YELLOW) AND JUSTINE ZONNE (WHITE, BLACK HELMET) 5.

PRESENTATION OF MEDAL TO ANAIS MORAND 6.

ANAIS MORAND, AMANDA TRUNZO AND VERONIKA WINDISCH ON THE PODIUM STORY: Former Ice Cross world champion Marco Dallago of Austria edged out his younger brother Luca in the final of the opening round of the 2019-20 world championships held in Judenburg, Austria on Saturday (December 28).

The 29-year-old 2014 champion was headed out of the start gate by Czech rider Michael Urban in the final, but Marco Dallago managed to overtake him in the long middle section, thanks to his superior gliding skills.

Luca Dallago passed Urban in the last turn but was unable to overhaul his brother who claimed his eighth career win.

German Titov of Russia was fourth.

The defending champion Cameron Naasz of the United States did not take part in the event.

The women's race saw defending champion Amanda Trunzo of the United States beaten into second place by Anais Morand of Switzerland.

Morand made a superb start in the final, beating Trunzo to the first bend and was never headed on her way to her fourth career victory.

Austrian Veronika Windisch took third ahead of Latvian 18-year-old Justine Zonne.

The second round of the Ice Cross world championship takes place Pra-Loup in the Southern French Alps on January 11.

(Production: Mike Brock)




