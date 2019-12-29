Global  

Monsey stabbing was domestic terrorism, says NY governor

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says a stabbing in a rabbi's home that wounded five people was evidence of a 'cancer in the body politic'.

The attack appeared to be the latest in a string targeting Jews in the region, including a massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.

Police said the stabbings happened at around 10pm in Monsey, one of several Hudson Valley towns that have seen an influx in large numbers of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

Ramapo Police Chief Brad Weidel said hours later that New York City police had located a vehicle and possible suspect being sought in connection with the stabbing.
