Is Freddie Kitchen's job at risk?

The Browns lost their final game of the season to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in an embarrassing display of football.

With Freddie Kitchens’ job at risk after a truly disappointing season, going 6-10, it’s time to start considering the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns, just in case they decide to part ways with Kitchens.
