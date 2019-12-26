Hong Kong's turbulent year in revolt

Protesters in the thousands: tear gas, face masks and brutal crackdowns.

Hong Kong protests show no sign of slowing as the city heads into 2020.

Reuters correspondent James Pomfret has been in the middle of the action.

"Covering these protests has just been an intense experience these past six months.

I can't imagine how it's been for the protesters." The movement first kicked off in response to a bill that would have allowed Hong Kongers to be extradited to mainland China.

But even after it was withdrawn, outrage caused by the police response triggered a broader movement.

Calling for greater democracy.

"We've seen an evolution from peaceful marches with involving perhaps a million or two million people, and it's just built from there.

The protesters have been more and more willing to use violence." "It's been rather haphazard.

Sometimes the tactics have been scattershot and it's hard to see where sort of strategically the protesters want to go with this.

There's still four more demands that haven't been met.

And *so I think the protests will ripple on." The protesters say they won't end until all five demands have been met.

These include an independent inquiry into the police handling of the protests and amnesty for arrested protesters.

Since June, police have arrested 6 060 people in total.

The police say they've been restrained with an appropriate use of force.

They have defended their conduct including firing water cannons and teargas in response to what they call "escalating illegal and violent acts" of protesters.

The movement has also drawn in world super powers: Trump signing two bills in support of the movement.

But was this pivotal or a red rag tied to a bull?

"So this passing of the act, it's sure to anger.

And it already has angered China.

They're, they're.

They're livid that this is interference in their own domestic affairs." Meanwhile, in Taiwan - which is claimed by China some are watching carefully - including it's leader, Tsai Ing-wen.

"I think it does serve sort so the pro independence-leaning president of Taiwan.

If she gets elected reelected for another four years, that's going to be a headache for China.

It's going to be she's going to be a thorn in the side." But China's also got its eye on Taiwan, its Xi Jinping's longterm dream to bring Taiwan under its thumb.

Back in Hong Kong clashes, the chaos and the violence are the new normal in the city.

Some peaceful marches still see turnout estimates in the hundreds of thousands.

It seems to signal a more permanent shift.

"No matter what, even if the day comes when the protests are put down by by authorities, by the police, in some ways that spirit will still persist and it's likely to last for a couple of generations."