President Trump Lashing Out At House Speaker Pelosi As Impeachment Trial Looms

Ben Tracey reports President Trump lashed out on Twitter in between rounds of golf at his Palm Beach club.



Recent related videos from verified sources 7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works 7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial works. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 02:07Published 14 minutes ago Trump may have revealed name of whistleblower President Donald Trump attacked the intelligence community whistleblower on Twitter. According to CNN, in the tweets he included an unsubstantiated name, possibly revealing his identity. Most public.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 3 hours ago