Rose Bowl History in California

Pasadena is synonymous with the Rose Bowl game, an annual college football game played on January 1st at the Rose Bowl Stadium, a National Historic Landmark.

I'm going inside this massive sporting venue with Jens Weiden.Jens Weiden: The stadium was built in 1922.

It was originally built for the Rose Bowl games.

So the background was that the city of Pasadena and the Tournament of Roses decided [00:17:30] to put together a parade.

They wanted people to see how great their weather was.Darley Newman: And it is.Jens Weiden: On January 1st it is pretty amazing, yes, and at the end of the parade, they tried a bunch of different things like chariot races and ostrich races and then they finally decided upon college football.

When they built this stadium originally it was a horseshoe and it seated 50,000 people, which they thought as many as they would ever need it.

It's like you build a house and you're like, it's plenty big.

We have an extra bedroom and then two years later you need to build a bigger house.Darley Newman: The kids, the cats, the dogs, yeah.Jens Weiden: Now it's the home to UCLA football, but [00:18:00] also the best and the biggest concerts in the world, international soccer, the World Cup, the Olympics right on January 1st when everybody else is digging out and throwing the remote controls at the TV because it's 75 degrees in Pasadena.Darley Newman: You're smelling the roses.Jens Weiden: We're smelling the roses, yeah.