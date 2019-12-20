Global  

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Facing Domestic Battery Charge

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Facing Domestic Battery ChargeCBS4's Ted Scouten reports on Howard's arrest.
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard arrested on domestic battery charge

Xavien Howard was arrested late Sunday night on a domestic battery charge following an alleged...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comESPNSeattle TimesReuters



Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Faces Domestic Battery Charge [Video]Dolphins Cornerback Xavien Howard Faces Domestic Battery Charge

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is facing a domestic battery charge after his arrest on Sunday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published

Henderson police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery [Video]Henderson police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

A Henderson police officer has been arrested on one charge of Domestic Battery. 29-year-old Tyler Travers, an officer with the Henderson Police Department, was arrested on Dec. 19 and booked into the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published

