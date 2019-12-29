Browns looking for new head coach after firing Freddie Kitchens

Inez James RT @YourChronicle: Noon news break: 'The stakes are too high to be spectators'; looking back at the year's top stories; Browns on the hunt… 37 minutes ago

Jimmy Rockenbelly @ryanmink The Browns will always be looking for a new head coach. They can only offer their track record. You deserve better, Greg Ro. 2 hours ago

Candid Jimmy Haslam Candidly, we might be looking for a full-time head coach for the fifth time since we bought the team, but @cavsdan… https://t.co/IJ5sgewqDa 6 hours ago

reginald conley @Browns 8 an 8 next season looking at this schedule. They better get a***good head coach! 6 hours ago

(((Susan Adamec))) RT @BuffRumblings: The Browns, looking for offensive-minded head coaches, have asked to interview Brian Daboll, per reports: https://t.co/O… 6 hours ago

The 7th Douchekage RT @AKinkhabwala: The #Browns are abt to have their fourth head coach in 15 months. Ostensible franchise QB Baker Mayfield is looking at hi… 6 hours ago

x-Buffalo Rumblings The Browns, looking for offensive-minded head coaches, have asked to interview Brian Daboll, per reports: https://t.co/OOS5ZvPEjM 8 hours ago