Browns looking for new head coach after firing Freddie Kitchens

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s
Browns looking for new head coach after firing Freddie Kitchens
0
Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens after 6-10 season

Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens after 6-10 season
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerReutersDaily StarCBS Sports


Kitchens: 'Do my job, until they tell me not to'

Freddie Kitchens, who went 6-10 in his first full season as a head coach with the Browns, said he's...
ESPN - Published


JamesJamespl1

Inez James RT @YourChronicle: Noon news break: 'The stakes are too high to be spectators'; looking back at the year's top stories; Browns on the hunt… 37 minutes ago

HowCanIStop

Jimmy Rockenbelly @ryanmink The Browns will always be looking for a new head coach. They can only offer their track record. You deserve better, Greg Ro. 2 hours ago

JimmyHaslam

Candid Jimmy Haslam Candidly, we might be looking for a full-time head coach for the fifth time since we bought the team, but @cavsdan… https://t.co/IJ5sgewqDa 6 hours ago

reginaldconle10

reginald conley @Browns 8 an 8 next season looking at this schedule. They better get a***good head coach! 6 hours ago

sba1211

(((Susan Adamec))) RT @BuffRumblings: The Browns, looking for offensive-minded head coaches, have asked to interview Brian Daboll, per reports: https://t.co/O… 6 hours ago

2LoganDuron2

The 7th Douchekage RT @AKinkhabwala: The #Browns are abt to have their fourth head coach in 15 months. Ostensible franchise QB Baker Mayfield is looking at hi… 6 hours ago

BuffRumblings

x-Buffalo Rumblings The Browns, looking for offensive-minded head coaches, have asked to interview Brian Daboll, per reports: https://t.co/OOS5ZvPEjM 8 hours ago

NFLSillon

NFL Desde El Sillón RT @AKinkhabwala: #Browns owner and GM John Dorsey briefly met w/ team at 10:30am. From what I was told, nothing was said specifically abou… 9 hours ago


Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey react to Browns' firing of HC Freddie Kitchens [Video]Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio, Christian Kirksey react to Browns' firing of HC Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns held player availability at the team’s facilities in Berea and a few of the team’s leaders reacted to the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:08Published

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

