Biden says he's open to Republican running mate 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published Biden says he's open to Republican running mate Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden said he was open to having a Republican running mate, but couldn't 'think of one now.'

Biden says he's open to Republican running mate Biden spoke at a community event at Old Exeter Town Hall in New Hampshire on Monday (December 30), and said that "there are some very decent Republicans that are out there" but that they "need to step up." Biden was vice-president under former U.S. President Barack Obama for two terms. He is currently running in a crowded Democratic field to become the nominee, for a chance to face President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.







