Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

Former Nissan chief's decision to flee Japan while awaiting trial 'unforgivable'

The lawyer of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that his client's decision to flee Japan as he awaited a criminal trial was "unforgivable" but can understand why he would resort to escape.

Junichiro Hironaka told journalists in Tokyo that he was "very surprised by the news" and added that he had not spoken to Ghosn since he travelled to Lebanon.

Mr Hironaka also denied any involvement in or knowledge of the escape.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn says in Lebanon having 'escaped injustice' in Japan

Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comRTTNewsReuters India


Facing Financial Misconduct Trial, Ex-Nissan Chief Flees Japan For Lebanon

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is taking refuge in Lebanon. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon [Video]Carlos Ghosn flees to Lebanon

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said he’s in Lebanon, leaving Japan before his trial. According to Reuters, Ghosn said he refused to be “held hostage” by a “rigged Japanese justice system.” He..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon [Video]Ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn reportedly left Japan for Lebanon

According to CNN, former auto titan Carlos Ghosn has left Japan for Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged Japanese justice system." Ghosn's sudden departure comes as he was awaiting a highly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.