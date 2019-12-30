Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

The main batch of snow is out of here, and now it will just be blustery and a little colder.

Highs will be in the upper-20s under mostly cloudy skies.

New Year's Eve will be a bit colder, but almost exactly like it should be at this time of year.

Lows will be in the low-teens with wind chills going down into the single digits to around 0.

Sunshine will welcome us for the start of the New Year with highs in the lower- to mid-30s.

40s are back on Thursday and Friday still looks mild with a chance of a little light mix of rain or snow.