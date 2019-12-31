A24 notches box office record with 'Uncut Gems'

The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas .



Recent related videos from verified sources Adam Sandler never want’s his daughters to watch 'Uncut Gems' Adam Sandler has shared that he never wants his two daughters to watch his movie ‘Uncut Gems’, because of his romantic scenes. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:43Published 17 hours ago Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny. Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was nominated for an Oscar for 'Uncut Gems.'. It would be funny as hell, man, Adam Sandler, to.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:53Published 2 days ago