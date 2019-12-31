Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

A24 notches box office record with 'Uncut Gems'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
A24 notches box office record with 'Uncut Gems'

A24 notches box office record with 'Uncut Gems'

The Adam Sandler-led film has taken in $18.8 million since its nationwide release on Christmas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalGrind

Global Grind A24 Notches Box Office Record With 'Uncut Gems' https://t.co/ZVzuKGfbLd 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Sandler never want’s his daughters to watch 'Uncut Gems' [Video]Adam Sandler never want’s his daughters to watch 'Uncut Gems'

Adam Sandler has shared that he never wants his two daughters to watch his movie ‘Uncut Gems’, because of his romantic scenes.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny [Video]Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny

Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny. Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was nominated for an Oscar for 'Uncut Gems.'. It would be funny as hell, man, Adam Sandler, to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.