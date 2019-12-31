Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cheryl is a hands-on mother

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Cheryl is a hands-on mother

Cheryl is a hands-on mother

Cheryl is a hands-on mother The 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker has two-year-old Bear with former boyfriend Liam Payne and singer Sinitta was impressed with the way the singer refused to give in to peer pressure and let the toddler indulge in too many sweet treats at the birthday party of mutual friend Simon Cowell's son Eric earlier this year.

She told Closer magazine: She added: Sinitta also praised Cheryl for being a 'hands-on' mother.

She explained:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cheryl_catsoz

Cheryl cats dogsAUST RT @frisky9: Ok mum has us organised for the worst. We have also been soaking the garden with water and will keep this up till the ember at… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hand-on mother Cheryl [Video]Hand-on mother Cheryl

Cheryl is a very "hands-on" mother to her two-year-old son Bear and isn't afraid to say no to the youngster.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.