Diary of a Hitman movie (1991) Forest Whitaker, James B3elushi, Sharon Stone, Sherilyn Fenn
Diary of a Hitman movie trailer HD (1991) - Plot synopsis: Hitman Dekker is on his last job, out to kill the wife (Jain) of his client, but he starts to waver.
The longer he takes to do the job, the more difficult it becomes.
Director: Roy London
Writers: Kenneth Pressman, Kenneth Pressman
Stars: Forest Whitaker, James B3elushi, Sharon Stone, Sherilyn Fenn
