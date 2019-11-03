Global  

Diary of a Hitman movie (1991) Forest Whitaker, James B3elushi, Sharon Stone, Sherilyn Fenn

Diary of a Hitman movie trailer HD (1991) - Plot synopsis: Hitman Dekker is on his last job, out to kill the wife (Jain) of his client, but he starts to waver.

The longer he takes to do the job, the more difficult it becomes.

Director: Roy London Writers: Kenneth Pressman, Kenneth Pressman Stars: Forest Whitaker, James B3elushi, Sharon Stone, Sherilyn Fenn
