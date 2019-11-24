Propaganda Swing Dr. Goebbels Jazz Orchestra movie 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:50s - Published Propaganda Swing Dr. Goebbels Jazz Orchestra movie Propaganda Swing Dr. Goebbels Jazz Orchestra movie trailer In the twisted annals of the Third Reich, few stories are so improbable as that of "Charlie and his Orchestra." Even as Nazis campaigned against "degenerate" jazz music, persecuting musicians and throwing "swing kids" into concentration camps, behind the scenes Joseph Goebbels and his Propaganda Ministry were creating a jazz orchestra that would serve up Nazi propaganda backed by the latest music. 0

