John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

John Dorsey out as Browns General Manager

After a disappointing 6-10 season, the Cleveland Browns and General Manager John Dorsey have &quot;mutually parted ways,&quot; the team confirmed via statements from owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and Dorsey.
Sources: Dorsey out as Browns general manager

John Dorsey is out as the Cleveland Browns general manager, a source told ESPN.
ESPN - Published

Colin Cowherd and Bucky Brooks react to news that the Browns have fired GM John Dorsey

Colin Cowherd and Bucky Brooks react to news that the Browns have fired GM John DorseyThe Cleveland Browns have officially fired general manager John Dorsey following a disappointing 6-10...
FOX Sports - Published


