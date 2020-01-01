Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Valley veteran benefits from newly streamlined student loan forgiveness program for disabled vets

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:48s - Published < > Embed
Valley veteran benefits from newly streamlined student loan forgiveness program for disabled vets

Valley veteran benefits from newly streamlined student loan forgiveness program for disabled vets

Just a few weeks after President Trump's announcement on August 21, 2019, streamlining what's known as the "Total and Permanent Disability Discharge," retired Marine Corporal Brent Phillips received a surprise in the mail.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WmMaxWalker

Max Walker RT @abc15: How this Valley veteran benefited from the newly streamlined student loan forgiveness program for disabled vets: https://t.co/Jd… 15 hours ago

abc15

ABC15 Arizona How this Valley veteran benefited from the newly streamlined student loan forgiveness program for disabled vets:… https://t.co/4CPM4Qkgno 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.