Health Headlines - 12-31-19

WINTER BREAK IS COMING TO AN ENDFOR KIDS ACROSS THE U-S AND INSEATTLE... KIDSRETURNING TO THE CITY'S PUBLICSCHOOLS HAVE TO BE VACCINATED INORDER TO ATTEND.AND AS FOX'S FRANQUETHOMPSON TELLS US... PARENTS ARESCRAMBLING.THE LINE TO THE NURSE'S OFFICEIS OUT THE DOOR AT AKI KUROSEMIDDLE SCHOOL.JULIAN CAMBA AND HIS MOM ARE ONEOF SEVERAL FAMILIES WAITING TOGET VACCINATIONS.0:13 - 0:20CAMBA SAYS: "I WAS LIKE REALLY,REALLY SCARED.

BUT THEN WHEN IGOT IT, LIKE IT ONLY STUNG ATINYBIT AND IT WAS REALLY QUICK."SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS SAYS SOME2,000 STUDENTS DON'T HAVEUP-TO-DATE IMMUNIZATION RECORDS.JULIANS MOM SAYS THEY WERE ONEOF THE FAMILIES THE DISTRICTNOTIFIED.BUT TIMING WAS ALWAYS AN ISSUETO GET THE SHOTS.0:34 - 0:38GOMEZ CAMBA SAYS: "WE'VE BEENTRYING TO SCHEDULE THIS WITH OURDOCTORS.

BUT WITH WORK, IT HASBEEN INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT."NOTICING OTHER FAMILIES HADSIMILAR DIFFICULTIES - THEDISTRICT DECIDED TO OFFER FREECLINICS DURINGWINTER BREAK.0:47 - 0:51ROBINSON SAYS: "WE ARE DOINGEVERYTHING WE CAN HERE AS ASPRINT TO THE FINISH LINE TO GETAS MANYSTUDENTS UP TO DATE ASPOSSIBLE."WASHINGTON STATE LAW REQUIRESALL STUDENTS HAVE THEIR MMRVACCINATION OR HAVE A SIGNEDCERTIFICATE OF EXEMPTION.THOSE WHO DON'T BY THEDISTRICT'S JANUARY 8TH DEADLINEWILL BE EXCLUDED FROM SCHOOLUNTIL REQUIREMENTS ARE MET.ROBINSON SAYS: "WE DON'T WANTANYBODY MISSING OUT ON ANYEDUCATIONAL TIME." WHILE HAVINGCURRENT IMMUNIZATION RECORDS ISA STATEWIDE MANDATE... SOMEPARENTS SAY ITS ALSO FOREVERYONE'S SAFETY.1:17 - 1:24COLEY SAYS: "PROTECT YOURSELF,PROTECT MY DAUGHTER, PROTECTTHEIR FRIENDS, PROTECTEVERYBODY.

WE DON'T WANT TO SEENO OTHER KIDS GO DOWN.

WE DON'TWANT TO SEE NOBODY GO DOWN, LETALONE KIDS."JULIAN SAYS FOR HIM -- WAITINGIN LINE IS MAKING THE RIGHTCHOICE.

CAMBA SAYS: "DON'T BESCARED TO GET VACCINATED BECAUSEIF YOU DON'T THERE'S GOING TO BEWORSE CONSEQUENCES THAN ANEEDLE."1:36-ENDTHE DISTRICT IS OFFERING TWOMORE OF THESE FREE CLINICS.

THENEXT ONE WILL BE THIS UPCOMINGMONDAY BACK AT THE MIDDLESCHOOL.

THE NEXT ONE WILL BE THIS UPCOMING MONDAY BACK AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL. THE LAST ONE WILL BE HELD HERE AT SEATTLE WORLD SCHOOL NEXT FRIDAY ON JANUARY 3RD.