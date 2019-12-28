Ancelotti praises Everton's team spirit

VIDEO SHOWS: CARLO ANCELOTTI PRESS CONFERENCE SHOWS: NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 28, 2019) (REUTERS PICTURES - EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

EVERTON MANAGER CARLO ANCELOTTI AND ASSISTANT DUNCAN FERGUSON LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 31, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARLO ANCELOTTI, EVERTON MANAGER, SAYING: "I was surprised for the spirit of the team.

As I said, I think the work that Duncan (Ferguson) did was really good because he increased with his job the spirit of the team.

As I said, I think the work that Duncan (Ferguson) did was really good because he increased with his job the spirit of the team. And so I found players with character, with good attitude, so I think this was the reason I didn't change a lot because you have no time in one week to change a lot of things, but the spirit was good."

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN SCORES FOR EVERTON LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 31, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARLO ANCELOTTI, EVERTON MANAGER, SAYING: "We don't have to change a lot because there can be danger to change a lot because the player can be confused.

And so little changes in this period and focus on the game."

CALVERT-LEWIN CELEBRATES LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 31, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARLO ANCELOTTI, EVERTON MANAGER, SAYING: "There are a lot of rumours, that is normal, a lot of speculation.

Everywhere in the world is like this, in Italy it's the same, here is the same.

So really we are not looking for in this moment because as I said we had, we started on (December) 26 two games and now we have another two games.

So really we are not looking for in this moment because as I said we had, we started on (December) 26 two games and now we have another two games. I said after the January 5 we are going to have a meeting with the club, we can talk if it's possible to try to improve the squad, that in my opinion is a good squad."

ANCELOTTI AND FERGUSON LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 31, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARLO ANCELOTTI, EVERTON MANAGER, SAYING: "Of course I guess City will be a fantastic test for us to see where we are, in the sense that it's a really strong team.

But we have confidence, we have confidence to do our best to do a fantastic game.

I think at the moment it's good for us, it is good to have this kind of test, also against Liverpool.

We have to be happy to try and compete for surely the top team in England and also in Europe, we have to be happy to try to be competitive."

ANCELOTTI WAVES TO THE CROWD STORY: Everton's new manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday (December 31) that caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson did an impressive job in his time in charge of the club.

Ancelotti has seen his side record victories over Newcastle United and Burnley, becoming only the third Everton manager to win his first two Premier League games in charge, emulating the achievement by Joe Royle in 1994 and David Moyes in 2002.

The Italian, who named Ferguson his assistant after the club's former striker had overseen a three-match unbeaten run, was delighted and also credited the Scot for some fine groundwork.

The results have lifted Everton to 10th in the standings on 25 points from 20 games, above 11th-placed Newcastle on goal difference.

Everton next face two tough away games, a league match at Manchester City on Wednesday followed by a trip to Anfield for a F.A.

Cup third round clash with runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool, but Ancelotti said he was relishing seeing how his players perform against the top sides.

Ancelotti, who said he was impressed with the spirit in the squad, played down speculation about signings in the January transfer window, saying he was concentrating on the next two matches and would assess the situation when they are out of the way.

(Production: Andy Ragg)