Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style

New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style

Fireworks popped and confetti dropped as throngs of revellers cheered the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square.

In one of the globe's most-watched New Year's Eve spectacles, the crowd counted down the last seconds of 2019 as a luminescent crystal ball descended down a pole.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Happy New Year 2020! Watch the Ball Drop in New York’s Times Square

The occasional rain did not dampen the spirits of revelers in Times Square Tuesday night as a crowd...
Mediaite - Published

NYPD: Times Square safest place on Earth for New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News [Video]Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News

The world ushered in the new year 2020 and a new decade at midnight. Spectacular fireworks and laser shows lit up famous landmarks across the world. From Sydney to New York, festive scenes thrilled..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:32Published

Unique New Year's Traditions [Video]Unique New Year's Traditions

CBSN New York's Dick Brennan takes a look at all the unique New Year's traditions as people get set to ring in 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.