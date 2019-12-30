Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Brexit: 30 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Brexit: 30 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Brexit: 30 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31.

Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexit: 31 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: 31 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Brexit: 32 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: 32 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.