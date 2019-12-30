Global  

Crews Cleaning Up In Times Square After New Year's Eve Celebrations

Crews Cleaning Up In Times Square After New Year's Eve Celebrations

Crews Cleaning Up In Times Square After New Year's Eve Celebrations

Crews rushed in to sweep up the confetti and trash after crowds rang in the New Year in Times Square, but the city was ready; CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
