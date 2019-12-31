Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests

North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests

North Korean leader says Pyongyang will show 'new strategic weapon' soon as he denounces US's 'gangster-like demands'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kim Jong-un says North Korea can resume nuclear and missile tests - and touts 'new strategic weapon'


Telegraph.co.uk - Published

North Korea's Kim on sovereignty, sanctions and strategy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced that Pyongyang no longer considers itself bound by its...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

esprit1789

ESPRIT RT @AJENews: North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests https://t.co/xXrSXKnO3t https://t.co/COEUCW6tdM 7 minutes ago

Abdul248Abdul

Abdul Wahid North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests @AJENews https://t.co/rFPS3r8JiE 1 hour ago

pesuraj

PEng Suraj Singh NK-US North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests North Korean leader says Pyongyang will show 'new… https://t.co/n6O4RHV1j1 1 hour ago

BENJAMINARMANI

BENJAMIN ARMANI North Korea’s Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests North Korean leader says Pyongyang will show ‘new strate… https://t.co/1Vu92t8HWn 1 hour ago

bappsbd

Tanvir Chowdhury North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests @AJENews https://t.co/U4qUUWzgBI 2 hours ago

moto2002moto

moto North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests | North Korea News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/PanxjHKviS 2 hours ago

itssoulo

Dusty Foot Filosofa RT @AJEnglish: North Korea's Kim ends freeze of nuclear and missile tests https://t.co/c4UCy16DXZ 3 hours ago

JanNolmark

Jan Nolmark https://t.co/LtVnke9vJB Mr. President @realDonaldTrump call your "pal" again and "fix" it. 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA [Video]Kim Jong Un to unveil new strategic weapon: KCNA

North Korean state media KCNA said that leader Kim Jong Un is planning to reveal a new strategic weapon in the new year, following stalled talks with Washington over concessions in denuclearisation..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:53Published

Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea [Video]Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.