Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

London New Year's Parade held in Piccadilly with costumes, dinosaurs and giant balloons

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
London New Year's Parade held in Piccadilly with costumes, dinosaurs and giant balloons

London New Year's Parade held in Piccadilly with costumes, dinosaurs and giant balloons

The London community came together for the 2020 New Year's Day celebrations, with various performers and attractions marching through the streets.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

London New Year's Parade held in Piccadilly with costumes, dinosaurs and giant balloons

The London community came together for the 2020 New Year's Day celebrations, with various performers and attractions marching through the streets.

Filmed in Piccadilly, the event featured cheerleader parades, marching bands, costumed marchers and even a dinosaur.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens perform at the preview for the annual London New Year's day parade [Video]Dozens perform at the preview for the annual London New Year's day parade

Dozens perform at the preview of the London New Year's Day Parade in Covent Garden Piazza on Monday (December 30). The London New Years Day Parade, in its 32nd year will take place on 1 January 2020..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:08Published

Balloons given 'all clear' to fly at NYC Thanksgiving parade [Video]Balloons given 'all clear' to fly at NYC Thanksgiving parade

Thanksgiving Day in New York City started with something many New Yorkers and visitors will be grateful for: the giant balloons in the annual Macy&apos;s Thanksgiving Day Parade were given the all..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.