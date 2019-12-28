Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Top 10 Saddest One Tree Hill Moments

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:01s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Saddest One Tree Hill Moments

Top 10 Saddest One Tree Hill Moments

Peyton Sawyer once said, “give me tragedy," and it speaks for all of the entries on this list.

These moments are SO sad!

For a show with so much drama, there are bound to be a lot of ups and downs.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the downs, and at the times this teen drama had you sobbing into your pillow.

If you haven’t seen the whole series, be warned, a spoiler alert is in effect.

Join MsMojo as we countdown our picks for the Top 10 Saddest One Tree Hill Moments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Saddest One Tree Hill Moments

Peyton Sawyer once said, “give me tragedy," and it speaks for all of the entries on this list.

These moments are SO sad!

For a show with so much drama, there are bound to be a lot of ups and downs.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the downs, and at the times this teen drama had you sobbing into your pillow.

If you haven’t seen the whole series, be warned, a spoiler alert is in effect.

Join MsMojo as we countdown our picks for the Top 10 Saddest One Tree Hill Moments.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Movie Deaths That Still Hurt [Video]Top 10 Movie Deaths That Still Hurt

Well that one left a scar. For this list, we’ll be looking at the saddest movie character deaths that still make us emotional. We will not be included animated movies or animals on this list, so..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:47Published

Top 10 Animated Disney Moments That Went too Far [Video]Top 10 Animated Disney Moments That Went too Far

Seriously Disney, that is grim! For this list, we’re focussing on scenes from Disney movie that made us feel disturbed, uneasy and /or unsure. Whether they creeped us out as kids or haunted us as..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.