Sriracha hot sauce recalled over fears of 'exploding' bottles

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND —The BBC reports that bottles of Sriracha hot sauce have been recalled in Australia and New Zealand over fears they might go kaboom.

According to Food Standards Australia New Zealand, lactic acid build-up is causing certain bottles to bloat and continue to ferment.

That means if you try and open one, it could very well blow up in your face.

According to the website, customers should watch out for bloated 17 and 28-ounce bottles with a March 2021 expiration date and take them back for a full refund.

Seems Sriracha's been exploding everywhere lately.

The BBC reports that just last month, Irish officials have had to impose a recall on similar grounds.

Hipster Tabasco also made headlines in the outback last October, after 400 kilos of speed were found hidden inside the imported sauce bottles.