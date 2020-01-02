Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Broncos security guard who broke ankle chasing boy speaks

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:29s - Published < > Embed
Broncos security guard who broke ankle chasing boy speaks

Broncos security guard who broke ankle chasing boy speaks

Chris Clark, the field security guard at Empower Field at Mile High who broke his ankle chasing a 12-year-old boy during Sunday's game, talks exclusively to Denver7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Broncos security guard who broke ankle chasing boy speaks

SIGHTINGS, WE DO NOT HAVE ANANSWER BUT THE GOVERNOR ISWEIGHING IN.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

janellebowen

Janelle RT @lionelbienvenu: Here’s a quick preview of our @DenverChannel exclusive interview with Chris Clark, the security guard who broke his ank… 10 minutes ago

lionelbienvenu

Lionel Bienvenu Here’s a quick preview of our @DenverChannel exclusive interview with Chris Clark, the security guard who broke his… https://t.co/q54X1KXDSi 2 hours ago

CaseyLind

Casey @pelotonattacker @RexChapman It was a security guard that broke a leg or tore an acl who went off on a cart. Hence… https://t.co/I8jWuy9mDo 3 days ago

CoYouthBaseball

Colo Youth Baseball RT @TroyRenck: Also regarding security guard. He’s a baseball guy. Great pitching coach. Broke his ankle in three spots pursuing juvenile w… 3 days ago

TroyRenck

Troy Renck Also regarding security guard. He’s a baseball guy. Great pitching coach. Broke his ankle in three spots pursuing j… https://t.co/pxcrsHX3vq 3 days ago

MagicManArthur

Malicious Captain Kangaroo The security guard that broke his leg tackling a fan at the Raiders/Broncos game better hope he has health insuranc… https://t.co/3zGAzEh4Xr 3 days ago

DrakeHoffman2

Drake Hoffman A fan just ran on the field during the @Broncos game and the security guard who tackled him broke his own leg😐 3 days ago

ace11daley

CDaley Security guard broke his leg taking down a fan who rushed the field. This guy better have full medical benefits and… https://t.co/kG3Wo8Ts9M 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.