Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will ask Parliament to protect him from potential prosecution in corruption charges against him.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he would ask parliament to protect him...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases [Video]Israel's Netanyahu says he will seek immunity in graft cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will ask Parliament to protect him from potential prosecution in corruption charges against him. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset [Video]Netanyahu Kicks Off 2020 With Request For Immunity From Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested immunity from prosecution in three corruption cases. CNN reports Netanyahu faces indictment on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.