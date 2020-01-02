Global  

Harsh Vardhan assures Centre's support to state on Kota deaths

Harsh Vardhan assures Centre's support to state on Kota deaths

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he has written a letter to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the deaths of children at Kota in Rajasthan.

The Union Health Minister has assured all support from the Centre to the Rajasthan government on the Kota children's deaths.
