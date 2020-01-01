Global  

Palau sunscreen ban: Pacific island becomes first nation to prohibit varieties considered toxic

Palau sunscreen ban: Pacific island becomes first nation to prohibit varieties considered toxic

Palau sunscreen ban: Pacific island becomes first nation to prohibit varieties considered toxic

The island nation has become the first place in the world to ban sunscreen that is toxic to coral reefs.

On 1 January the island also became a marine sanctuary, closing 80% of its waters to fishing.View on euronews
Palau becomes first nation to ban 'reef toxic' sunscreen, hopes other countries will follow

The Pacific island state is the first country to ban "toxic" sunscreen to protect marine life.
