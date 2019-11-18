Biden Has Ten Point Lead Over Sanders

The Hill reports that Joe Biden remains ahead of Bernie Sanders by 10 points.

This week’s Economist/YouGov poll showed Biden with 29 percent support while Sanders got 19 percent.

The poll numbers have remained virtually unchanged in the past three polls.

The lack of change shows that the December debate did not sway numbers much.

The poll surveyed 1,123 registered voters between Dec.

28 and 31 and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.