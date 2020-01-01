Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At Age 77

Former National Basketball Association Commissioner David Stern died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Stern oversaw explosive growth in the popularity of the game during his 30-year tenure.

Stern was the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner before being succeeded by Adam Silver on Feb.

1, 2014.

According to Reuters, he had been in serious condition after emergency surgery on Dec.

12 following a sudden brain hemorrhage.