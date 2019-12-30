Hailee Steinfeld sparks rumours of ex Niall Horan's infidelity with new song
|
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Hailee Steinfeld sparks rumours of ex Niall Horan's infidelity with new song
Hailee Steinfeld has sparked rumours that her ex-boyfriend Niall Horan cheated on her, after releasing what appeared to be a diss track called Wrong Direction.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Hailee Steinfeld is just a few days from releasing her new song – and fans think it’s about ex...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr
|The 'Pitch Perfect 2' singer seemingly addresses her separation from the former One Direction member...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources